Controversy Arises as Rajiv Gandhi University Proposes Name Change

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law proposes a name change to National Law University, sparking criticism from local MP Dharamvira Gandhi, who views it as an attempt to influence voters before Punjab's elections. Critics argue it represents broader efforts to erase Congress-associated names from institutions across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:49 IST
In a contentious development, the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law's academic council has approved a proposal to rename the institution as National Law University. This decision has drawn criticism from Patiala Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi, who condemned it as a maneuver to polarize voters ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jaishankar Singh stated the proposal would move to the executive council for further action. An amendment to the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab Act, 2006, is necessary for its realization. The university, operational since May 2006, operates under this act.

Gandhi criticized what he perceives as the BJP-RSS's systematic erasure of Congress legacies in educational and scientific institutions. He stated such moves redirect public attention away from pressing issues like education, health, unemployment, and environmental challenges affecting every Indian citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

