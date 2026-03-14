Emerging Destinations: New Horizons for Indian Students Abroad

Indian students are increasingly looking beyond traditional education destinations, opting for places like Spain, Germany, and South Korea. This trend, according to a report by education-focused NBFC Auxilo Finserve, highlights a move towards more affordable and high-quality educational opportunities.

Despite the continued appeal of countries like the US, Canada, and the UK, the report notes that Indian students are diversifying their choices. Factors influencing this shift include affordability, quality of education, visa regulations, and better employment prospects following graduation.

Auxilo Finserve's Chief Business Officer, Shweta Guru, emphasized the pragmatic, ROI-driven approach of today's students. As non-traditional European destinations record strong growth, the evolving landscape positions these countries as strategic first choices for a significant segment of Indian students.

(With inputs from agencies.)