Bihar's LPG Rumor Mill: Political Conspiracy or Scare Tactic?
Bihar's Transport Minister Shrawon Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha accuse political conspiracy behind rumors of LPG shortage. Authorities affirm no actual shortage exists. Patna DM takes steps to ensure adequate supply to institutions. Local leaders dismiss fears, confirming household coverage remains intact.
- Country:
- India
Bihar's political milieu has been rattled by rumors of an LPG shortage, a situation officials dismiss as a politically-motivated scare tactic. State Transport Minister Shrawon Kumar claims the misinformation is part of a broader conspiracy to destabilize the region.
Both Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha reaffirm the state's commitment to ensuring LPG distribution, warning against black marketeering fueled by misinformation. Authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have ensured swift action against these disruptive elements.
District authorities, including Patna DM Thiyagarajan SM, have conducted reviews with key stakeholders to maintain transparency and smooth LPG supply to healthcare and educational institutions. Local sentiments have been calmed as officials assure ample LPG supply, countering social media-driven panic.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- LPG
- shortage
- political conspiracy
- ruby
- kumar
- narendra modi
- supply
- misinformation
- distribution
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