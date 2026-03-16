Pregnancy Scandal at Chhattisgarh Hostel Sparks Political Uproar

A political storm erupted in Chhattisgarh as allegations surfaced regarding three minor girls found pregnant at a high school hostel in Gangaloor. The Congress accused the state's BJP government of suppressing the scandal, which they claim raises severe safety concerns for girls in government-run hostels.

State School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav countered the allegations, stating that among the three students, two were not residing at the hostel and the third left voluntarily. The explanations failed to satisfy Congress legislators, who staged a walkout after their motion for a discussion was denied in the assembly.

The issue underscores the ongoing tensions between political parties over the safety and monitoring of educational institutions in sensitive areas, with opposition leaders expressing deep concern over the handling of such incidents in Scheduled Areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)