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Revolutionizing Tradition: AI Unravels the 'Kolam' Artform

Professor Shyamala Sivakumar and her husband, Seshadri Sivakumar, have developed an algorithm that allows AI to generate complex one-stroke kolam patterns. This research transforms the traditional art form into a computational challenge, offering potential applications in various technical fields and preserving the cultural practice for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:33 IST
Revolutionizing Tradition: AI Unravels the 'Kolam' Artform
  • Country:
  • India

Professor Shyamala Sivakumar once struggled to master the traditional 'pulli' kolams her mother taught her. Today, she leads groundbreaking research on an algorithm that allows artificial intelligence to create intricate one-stroke kolams.

Developed with her husband Seshadri Sivakumar, this technology combines art with complex computational science. Transforming a cultural ritual into a modern challenge, the research has been recognized by Nature's Heritage Science, a prestigious international journal.

Far more than a digital feat, the project preserves and innovates upon age-old traditions, opening new avenues in machine learning and global audiences. Its implications extend to fields like secure communications and data modeling, showcasing traditional art's relevance in a digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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