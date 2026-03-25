Revolutionizing Tradition: AI Unravels the 'Kolam' Artform

Professor Shyamala Sivakumar once struggled to master the traditional 'pulli' kolams her mother taught her. Today, she leads groundbreaking research on an algorithm that allows artificial intelligence to create intricate one-stroke kolams.

Developed with her husband Seshadri Sivakumar, this technology combines art with complex computational science. Transforming a cultural ritual into a modern challenge, the research has been recognized by Nature's Heritage Science, a prestigious international journal.

Far more than a digital feat, the project preserves and innovates upon age-old traditions, opening new avenues in machine learning and global audiences. Its implications extend to fields like secure communications and data modeling, showcasing traditional art's relevance in a digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)