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Australia and Singapore Unite for Energy Resilience

Australia and Singapore have pledged to enhance collaboration to secure continuous trade in vital energy resources such as diesel and LNG. This initiative aims to fortify supply chain resilience, promote regional cooperation, accelerate the renewable energy transition, and uphold open trade by addressing trade restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 23-03-2026 08:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 08:53 IST
Australia and Singapore Unite for Energy Resilience
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Australia and Singapore are set to intensify efforts to safeguard the uninterrupted flow of essential energy resources, including diesel and liquefied natural gas. This strategic move was announced on Monday by the leaders of both nations in a joint statement.

The commitment involves reinforcing supply chain resilience by fostering regional collaboration, expediting the shift toward renewable energy sources, and tackling unreasonable import and export barriers. Moreover, maintaining open trade channels is a pivotal aspect of this partnership.

Through these measures, both countries aim to ensure energy security and sustainability while strengthening their economic ties and bolstering the resilience of energy supply chains in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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