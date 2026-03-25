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Should Schoolchildren Be Tasked with Cleaning? Debate Rages in Karnataka Assembly

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly deliberated on encouraging schoolchildren to clean school premises to improve hygiene. While Minister Madhu Bangarappa supports such an initiative, child rights concerns were raised. The discussion also highlighted the lack of auxiliary staff in schools, sparking opinions on the role of students in school maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:13 IST
Should Schoolchildren Be Tasked with Cleaning? Debate Rages in Karnataka Assembly
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The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has engaged in a heated debate about whether students should be involved in cleaning school premises as a means to instill better hygiene habits. School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa expressed his willingness to support such a measure, provided the House passes the necessary legislation. However, he emphasized the importance of considering 'child rights' in this decision.

During the discussion on the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, JD(S) floor leader raised concerns about the lack of 'D group' workers in schools, highlighting that children are often compelled to clean schools. Speaker U T Khader recalled his own school days when students participated in cleaning activities and questioned the issue with children cleaning school premises. He commented on the benefits of such practices in the learning environment.

Minister Bangarappa noted the absence of proposals to increase 'D group' workers and stressed the necessity for school maintenance. Senior BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra drew parallels with Mahatma Gandhi, stating that kids are not too privileged to perform such tasks. He also stressed the importance of adhering to child rights. The Assembly session also saw a spirited exchange regarding the medium of instruction in schools, with differing views on English and Kannada education.

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