Left Menu

Pioneering Global Success: Merging Skills with Heritage in Mizoram

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh encourages the state's youth to become global competitors while staying true to their cultural roots. Speaking at a skills development conclave, he emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship, practical knowledge, and adaptability in navigating the modern job market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:29 IST
Pioneering Global Success: Merging Skills with Heritage in Mizoram
Vijay Kumar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh has urged the young people of the state to expand their horizons beyond regional limits and compete globally. Singh highlighted the importance of developing skills in today's dynamic economy while speaking at a skills development conclave at ICFAI University Mizoram in Aizawl.

He acknowledged the young demographic as a 'priceless asset,' but warned that innate talent alone is inadequate for the region's prosperity. Stressing the limitations of public sector employment, Singh advocated for a shift towards entrepreneurship and the private sector, emphasizing skills as the 'true currency of success.'

Singh encouraged the youth to aspire to become job creators with practical skills and adaptability. While championing global competitiveness, he reminded them to value their cultural roots, viewing them as a foundation for professional growth. Skill development, he noted, should be integrated with academic knowledge and market needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026