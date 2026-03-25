Pioneering Global Success: Merging Skills with Heritage in Mizoram

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh has urged the young people of the state to expand their horizons beyond regional limits and compete globally. Singh highlighted the importance of developing skills in today's dynamic economy while speaking at a skills development conclave at ICFAI University Mizoram in Aizawl.

He acknowledged the young demographic as a 'priceless asset,' but warned that innate talent alone is inadequate for the region's prosperity. Stressing the limitations of public sector employment, Singh advocated for a shift towards entrepreneurship and the private sector, emphasizing skills as the 'true currency of success.'

Singh encouraged the youth to aspire to become job creators with practical skills and adaptability. While championing global competitiveness, he reminded them to value their cultural roots, viewing them as a foundation for professional growth. Skill development, he noted, should be integrated with academic knowledge and market needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)