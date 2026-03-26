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Faridabad Schools Crack Down on Reels during Class Hours

The Faridabad administration has issued a directive to prohibit the creation of reels or short videos during school hours to maintain the focus on education, discipline, and institution dignity. However, academic-related content can be made with prior approval and supervision, ensuring it does not disrupt learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:37 IST
Faridabad Schools Crack Down on Reels during Class Hours
  • Country:
  • India

The Faridabad administration has mandated all schools to prevent students, teachers, and staff from creating reels or short videos during school hours. This move aims to ensure that academic focus, discipline, and institutional dignity are maintained and unhindered by these activities.

A circular released on Wednesday by the Faridabad district education office highlighted the issue of short videos being created on school grounds for entertainment purposes. School heads have been directed to strictly prohibit such practices, particularly during class hours.

While the directive aims to limit distractions and maintain decorum, it allows for the creation of videos related to academic, cultural, or awareness themes with prior approval. The education office emphasized that such content should be supervised, not interrupt academic activities, and protect students' privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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