Protecting Dignity: Kerala CM's Stand Against Misogynistic Remarks
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan denounced derogatory remarks against U Prathibha by UDF leader A Irshad, urging political parties to uphold individual dignity. Suggesting the remarks reflected a perverted mindset, Vijayan condemned the comment as misogynistic. Subsequently, the IUML suspended Irshad. Prathibha plans to file a complaint for police action.
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Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has openly criticized derogatory remarks made against U Prathibha, an MLA and LDF candidate. He emphasized that political criticism should not compromise one's dignity, signaling a need for respectful discourse.
Vijayan was responding to comments by A Irshad, an Indian Union Muslim League leader, suggesting that Prathibha was exploiting her eloquence and beauty for electoral success. These remarks were made during an election event attended by notable political figures.
Describing the comments as ''misogynistic and insulting,'' Vijayan highlighted the unacceptable nature of such statements in society. The incident prompted the IUML to suspend Irshad, while Prathibha considers pursuing legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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