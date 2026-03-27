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Empowering Minds: Manipur's Commitment to Higher Education

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh emphasized the government's commitment to advancing higher education and skill development. During Manipur University's 15th convocation, Singh highlighted the institution's role in fostering intellectual growth and achieving societal progress, while urging graduates to become job creators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:39 IST
Empowering Minds: Manipur's Commitment to Higher Education
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Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh reaffirmed the state government's dedication to enhancing higher education and skill development during the 15th convocation of Manipur University.

Singh described the event as a celebration of student perseverance and potential, reflecting the university's pivotal role in addressing societal challenges through research.

With over 1,000 degrees awarded, the ceremony marked the beginning of new opportunities for graduates. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasized the pride and potential accompanying this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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