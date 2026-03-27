Delhi's 'Skill Connect 2026' Conclave Connects Education with Industry

The Delhi government launched its inaugural Industry–Academia Conclave under 'Skill Connect 2026' on Friday with the aim of bridging the gap between education and industry. The event focused on preparing students with employment-ready skills and took place at a government school in Civil Lines, attended by Education Minister Ashish Sood.

The conclave featured exhibition stalls showcasing students' innovation, and welcomed participation from industry experts, academicians, and policymakers. Discussions centered on enhancing students' skills to meet market demands, with over 30,000 internships provided through Delhi's vocational programs.

Ashish Sood emphasized modern skills over traditional degrees, highlighting trades like AI and drone technology. The event also introduced booklets to structure internships better and urged cohesive educator-industry collaboration to nurture future-ready students capable of driving India's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)