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Tragic Loss: Exam Stress Claims Young Life

A tragic incident occurred in Ambajogai, Beed district, where Poonam Meghraj Dahiphale, a Class XII student, allegedly committed suicide due to exam stress. Originally from Umrewadi, she lived with her younger brother and grandmother, while her father worked in Pune. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:09 IST
Tragic Loss: Exam Stress Claims Young Life
Student
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic event unfolded in Ambajogai, Beed district, as a Class XII student allegedly ended her life, reportedly due to exam stress, according to local police.

The student, identified as 17-year-old Poonam Meghraj Dahiphale from Umrewadi, Dharur tehsil, was residing with her younger brother and grandmother. Her father works in Pune.

The incident has cast a shadow over the town, highlighting the severe pressure young students face. An investigation is currently underway to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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