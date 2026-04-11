Tragic Loss: Exam Stress Claims Young Life

A tragic event unfolded in Ambajogai, Beed district, as a Class XII student allegedly ended her life, reportedly due to exam stress, according to local police.

The student, identified as 17-year-old Poonam Meghraj Dahiphale from Umrewadi, Dharur tehsil, was residing with her younger brother and grandmother. Her father works in Pune.

The incident has cast a shadow over the town, highlighting the severe pressure young students face. An investigation is currently underway to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)