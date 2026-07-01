Serena's Stirring Return: Iconic Comeback at Wimbledon

Serena Williams Returned To Competitive Singles Action On Tuesday Amid Huge Fanfare After A Fouryear Absence But The American Icon Could Not Overcome The First Hurdle At Wimbledon And Was Beaten By Australian Maya Joint The Yearold Wildcard Was Denied The Chance To Become The Oldest Woman To Claim A Singles Match Victory At The All England Club Since Martina Navratilova In

Serena Williams, the American tennis icon, made a highly anticipated return to singles action at Wimbledon after a four-year hiatus. Williams faced Australian Maya Joint and, despite valiant efforts, succumbed 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 in the first round.

At 44, Williams hoped to become the oldest woman to win a singles match at the prestigious All England Club since Martina Navratilova in 2004. Although she didn’t achieve this, Williams cherished the overwhelming support she received from fans. 'It was really great to be back at Wimbledon,' she shared, reflecting on the experience.

On the men's side, Stan Wawrinka, 41, played his final match at Wimbledon, exiting after a grueling contest with Matteo Berrettini. Elsewhere, defending women's champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round despite a shaky performance, while several other notable players made their mark at the tournament.