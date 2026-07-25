Resignation Sparks Victory for India's Youth Protesters
India's education minister resigned, marking a triumph for youth protesters demanding accountability for exam paper leaks. Protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party became a major political issue. Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down, emphasizing respect for the aspirations and expectations of the country's youth.
- Country:
- India
In a significant turn of events, India's education minister stepped down on Saturday, granting a major victory to the youth protesters who had called for his resignation over examination paper leaks.
The Cockroach Janta Party, under founder Abhijeet Dipke's leadership, was at the forefront of the movement that prompted widespread celebrations at the Jantar Mantar protest site in New Delhi.
Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation to ensure that anti-national forces do not exploit the unrest. Amidst this backdrop, authorities restricted internet access and closed metro stations to curb demonstrations.
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