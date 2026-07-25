The 'Cockroach' Revolution: How One Viral Post Sparked a Youth Uprising in India

A single tweet transformed into a massive movement against government policies in India, as 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke's satirical message about 'cockroaches' captured the frustration of millions of unemployed youths.

The 'Cockroach Janta Party', initially a satire, quickly morphed into a serious protest demanding accountability for exam leaks affecting millions. The movement led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dipke's prominent role highlights the increasing impact of social media on Indian politics, as he urges peaceful protests while spearheading calls for justice in the nation's capital.