Cockroach Janta Party: A Viral Movement Against Modi

Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old political strategist, inadvertently ignited a nationwide protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government with just a simple post on social media. His tweet, "What if all cockroaches come together?" resonated deeply, particularly among India's unemployed youth following a controversial comment likening them to cockroaches by Supreme Court judge Surya Kant.

Dipke's remark went viral, giving birth to the satirical "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP), which quickly became a symbol of collective frustration. Mobilizing millions, particularly young Indians, the movement demanded accountability for prevalent unemployment and significant exam paper leaks, culminating in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Despite facing threats due to his newfound prominence, Dipke remains a constant figure at the protest site. His movement has drawn both admiration and criticism but stands as a significant moment in Indian political activism, signaling the youth's re-engagement with political discourse. Dipke's story continues to unfold as protests persist across the nation.