Caribbean and Brazilian Archives Join UNESCO’s Memory Register

Two remarkable documentary collections from Trinidad and Tobago and Brazil have earned places in UNESCO's Memory of the World Regional Register for Latin America and the Caribbean, giving greater recognition to records that reveal how Caribbean literature developed and how colonial administration shaped daily life in Brazil.

Certificate ceremonies held during 2026 celebrated the 'Earl Lovelace Manuscripts, 1963–1999,' preserved by The Alma Jordan Library at The University of the West Indies, and the 'Letters from the Senate to His Majesty,' held by the Historical Municipal Archive of Salvador de Bahia. Their inclusion supports continued preservation, wider public access and deeper research into the region's cultural and historical experiences.

Earl Lovelace's Papers Preserve a Distinctive Caribbean Voice

The University of the West Indies hosted a ceremony at its St. Augustine campus on 10 July 2026 to mark the inscription of the Earl Lovelace collection, which had been approved during MoWLAC's annual meeting in Peru in November 2025. Campus Principal Professor Rosemary Bell Antwine received the certificate alongside one of the celebrated Trinidadian writer's daughters.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago in 1935, Lovelace built an influential career across novels, poetry, short stories, essays and plays, drawing much of his creative energy from the language, communities and social realities of the Caribbean. His writing developed a voice that felt rooted in the region rather than shaped by outside literary expectations, inspiring the term "novelypsos" to describe his distinctive blending of storytelling and Caribbean expression.

The manuscripts cover more than three decades of creative work, giving scholars, students and readers an opportunity to study how his ideas, characters and narrative techniques developed. Lovelace's achievements include the Chaconia Medal Gold, the Commonwealth Writers' Prize, the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature and a 2025 lifetime achievement honour, while his archive continues to inspire academic publications, dissertations, classroom projects and cultural discussions.

Centuries-Old Letters Open a Window into Colonial Salvador

A second ceremony took place on 18 August 2026 at the Public Archive of Salvador, where the "Letters from the Senate to His Majesty" collection received its regional certificate. The presentation formed part of Archivo Vivo Salvador, a week of activities dedicated to making the city's documentary heritage more visible and encouraging people to understand why historical archives still matter.

Created between 1640 and 1889, the records contain letters received and mostly sent by Salvador's Senate to Portuguese monarchs and other authorities. They document the relationship between the colony and Portugal while capturing detailed accounts of life in Salvador, Brazil's first capital and one of the colonial period's most important commercial centres.

Their pages discuss the arrival of officials, the retirement of council members, requests to mark land boundaries, concerns involving plantation owners and cattle ranchers, and tax exemptions granted to members of the clergy. These practical matters may appear ordinary, yet together they allow researchers to reconstruct the growth of centralized Portuguese rule and examine how political decisions affected land, trade, religion and local government.

Regional Recognition Gives Fragile Records a Stronger Future

The Memory of the World Regional Register identifies documentary heritage with exceptional importance to Latin America and the Caribbean. Recognition brings international attention to collections that could otherwise remain unfamiliar beyond specialist circles, while encouraging institutions to improve conservation, digitization, public access and educational use.

The two inscriptions also reflect the region's extraordinary range of memory. Lovelace's manuscripts carry the creative voice of a modern Caribbean writer, while Salvador's official correspondence preserves centuries of administrative and social history. Together, they show that documentary heritage can survive in many forms, from handwritten literary drafts to government letters recording the concerns of a changing city.

Protecting these collections is not simply about storing aging paper safely. It gives future generations the evidence needed to explore their history, question inherited narratives and understand how language, power, culture and everyday experiences helped shape the societies they know today.