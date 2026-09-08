New Fellowships Put Caribbean Women Scientists in the Spotlight

Women researchers and innovators across the Caribbean are being offered fresh support to turn their ideas into practical solutions for communities facing climate threats, social pressures and rapid technological change. The UNESCO Office for the Caribbean has launched WINGS Caribbean, short for Women Inspiring New Generations in Science, a fellowship initiative created for experienced women whose work can help build a stronger, fairer and more resilient region.

Launched on 7 September 2026 under the theme 'Advancing Science. Advancing Women. Transforming the Caribbean,' the programme will award two fellowships worth USD 10,000 each. One fellowship will support a project in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, while the other will focus on work capable of creating meaningful social impact.

Funding ideas that can improve Caribbean lives

WINGS Caribbean is open to mid-career and advanced-career women working on projects connected to the region's most urgent needs. Eligible areas include climate and environmental resilience, disaster risk reduction, digital innovation, applied science, governance, social development, social entrepreneurship and community-based research.

Each selected fellow will have up to 12 months to develop her project and show how it can produce practical, measurable benefits. This focus on real-world results allows researchers to move promising ideas beyond reports and laboratories, applying their knowledge to challenges experienced by people, institutions and communities across the Caribbean.

The fellowships may support very different kinds of work, from scientific tools that help communities prepare for natural disasters to digital systems that improve access to services, research that guides better public policy or locally designed projects that strengthen social and environmental resilience.

Supporting women beyond the early stages of science

Many programmes encourage girls to study science or help young women begin research careers, yet established professionals can also struggle to secure funding, recognition and leadership opportunities. WINGS Caribbean addresses this gap by supporting women who already have significant knowledge and experience but need additional resources and visibility to take their work further.

UNESCO Regional Director for the Caribbean Eric Falt said the initiative is about more than increasing women's participation in science. He described women's scientific talent as essential to solving the Caribbean's development challenges, stressing that stronger support for women researchers also strengthens science itself.

The programme builds on UNESCO's wider work to encourage women and girls throughout the scientific journey. Supporting experienced researchers creates visible role models for younger generations, while giving established professionals the space to lead projects, influence decisions and demonstrate how scientific knowledge can improve everyday life.

Building a regional network of women innovators

The UNESCO Office for the Caribbean is implementing WINGS Caribbean in technical collaboration with The University of the West Indies, Mona, Faculty of Science and Technology, and the Caribbean Academy of Sciences. Their combined expertise will help connect the fellowships with regional research institutions, professional networks and the development priorities of Caribbean societies.

The initiative is expected to increase the visibility of women in research and innovation while encouraging collaboration across countries and fields of expertise. A growing network of women scientists, researchers and social innovators could strengthen the exchange of knowledge, inspire partnerships and help successful projects reach more communities.

Applications are open to eligible women nationals of UNESCO Member States and Associate Members in the English-speaking and Dutch-speaking Caribbean. Two selected fellows will each receive USD 10,000 to complete a project lasting no more than 12 months, giving talented women the resources to transform research and innovation into action that can shape the Caribbean's future.