Andrea Bocelli performs live from Milan cathedral on Easter Sunday

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-04-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 09:41 IST
Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli delivered an inspiring live performance from an empty Milan cathedral as he aimed to spread joy and hope in the times of the coronavirus on Easter Sunday. Italy is the worst hit country in Europe with over 143,600 confirmed cases.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran opera singer was invited by the City and of the Duomo cathedral of Milan for "Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope" in Italy that was live-streamed worldwide on YouTube. The almost 25 minute-long video of the performance, which is now available online, was preceded by the footage of the empty streets of the country were shown as the singer's voice could be overhead offering hope that the day will serve as a "universal symbol of rebirth".

The 61-year-old singer said he is "honoured and happy" to celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs through his performance. "I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone — whether they are believers or not — truly needs right now," Bocelli added.

"Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride. The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth," he added. Dressed in a tuxedo, Bocelli began his performance inside the cathedral where he performed "Panis Angelicus," "Ave Maria," "Sancta Maria" and "Domine Deus." The singer was accompanied only by the pianist in the vast, empty cathedral.

He ended his performance outside the cathedral with John Newton's "Amazing Grace" as he sang to the empty streets of Italy..

