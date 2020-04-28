Left Menu
Daft Punk to give score for Dario Argento's new film 'Black Glasses'

28-04-2020
Daft Punk to give score for Dario Argento's new film 'Black Glasses'

French electronic duo Daft Punk will be providing the score for veteran Italian filmmaker Dario Argento's next "Black Glasses". The duo, comprising of Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, had last provided the background score for 2010 sci-fi film "Tron: Legacy".

Argento, best known for making horror classics such as "Suspiria" and "Inferno" told Italian outlet Repubblica that Daft Punk approached him with the idea of them composing the background score, reported FilmStage. "They are my admirers, they know all my cinema. They heard from French friends that I was shooting a new film and called me (to say), ‘We want to work with you'," the 79-year-old director said.

Argento further said that the duo believe "Black Glasses" script is one of his “most interesting" work and have started working on the music for the film. The film will feature his daughter, actor Asia Argento in the lead. The director called the film as his return to crime genre.

"It will be my return to crime films. It’s the adventure, in the nocturnal Rome, of a Chinese girl and child. In the second part, the escape takes them into the rocky, bushy countryside of Lazio. (It’s) different from the sweetness of the Tuscan valleys, but for me beautiful," he added..

