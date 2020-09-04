Kristin Scott Thomas, Daisy Ridley, Nina Hoss board WWII drama ‘Women in the Castle’

Actors Kristin Scott Thomas, Daisy Ridley and Nina Hoss are set to star in writer-director Jane Anderson’s World War II drama “Women in the Castle”. The film is an adaptation of American author Jessica Shattuck’s 2017 book of the same name, reported Deadline. “Set in the ruins of World War II Germany, the story follows three women, bound by their past and clinging to each other for a future, who must grapple with the realities of liberation from the Nazis, and face the consequences of decisions they cannot undo,” the book’s synopsis reads. Anonymous Content’s Rosalie Swedlin, Doreen Wilcox Little and Michael Scheel are producing the film.

Anderson has previously adapted Meg Wolitzer’s 2017 drama “The Wife”, which scored Oscar and BAFTA nominations and a Golden Globe win for veteran actor Glenn Close. “One of Jane’s great talents is to reveal the inner emotional lives of women and in gifting those revelations to actresses, allowing them to deliver award-winning, timelessly memorable performances. And in Kristin, Daisy and Nina we have the cast to do exactly that,” Swedlin said. Principal photography is scheduled to start early next year in Eastern Europe.