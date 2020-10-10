Left Menu
Netflix announces 'Elf on the Shelf' movie, show for streaming platform

Netflix will develop original live-action and animated content based on 'Elf on the Shelf' after the company nabbed the rights to the Christmas-themed story.

Netflix will develop original live-action and animated content based on 'Elf on the Shelf' after the company grabbed the rights to the Christmas-themed story. The production company will be making the content for its streaming platform, Variety informed.

Children's rhyming book 'Elf on the Shelf' talks about how Santa determines the behaviour of kids. "We are thrilled to share stories of our North Pole friends, bringing tales from the region where joy never ends! The Elf Pets, our pals, will join us, of course! You will get brand-new stories, straight from the source! Our love for the world will be easy to see, you will soon hear us sing in Italian, Thai and Hindi," the company said.

"While we are hard at work creating more stories and cheer, there are two Elf Pets specials on Netflix this year!" it added. Netflix also confirmed that along with 'Elf on the Shelf', they are also coming out with two existing animated short films i.e., 'Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue' and 'Elf Pets: A Fox Club's Christmas Tale' from the originator, Lumistella.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to create immersive and engaging original stories of Santa's North Pole while providing heartfelt family-entertainment to fans all over the world," said Chanda Bell, Co-CEO and chief creative officer, Lumistella Company. "We relish the opportunity to collaborate with Netflix to bring joyful family moments to life. This moment is a dream come true," Bell added.

Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment and Miri Yoon will produce all 'The Elf on the Shelf' content while the original creators will remain involved in films and shows, Variety added. (ANI)

