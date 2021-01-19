Rise and Shine: Malaika Arora shares sultry pool picture

Channelling her Tuesday thoughts to fans Bollywood diva Malaika Arora treated her fans to stunning pool picture on social media. The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning close-up picture of herself exiting the swimming pool, in which the camera focuses on her eyes.

In the picture, where Arora looks alluring and is seen sporting a no make-up look with kohl-rimmed eyes while she effortlessly poses for the lens with her wet hair. Taking to the captions of the post that garnered more than one lakh likes within a few hours of being posted, the 47-year-old wrote, "Rise n shine .... n have a lovely n healthy day" with smiling sun and shining star emoticons.

In awe of the stunning photo, fans left red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. (ANI)

