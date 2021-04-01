Left Menu

Abhishek Bachchan bids adieu to Agra with 'Bunty Aur Babli' twist

By sharing a gorgeous morning view of the Taj Mahal, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday announced the wrap of the Agra schedule of his upcoming film 'Dasvi'.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 09:12 IST
Abhishek Bachchan in a still from 'Dasvi' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

By sharing a gorgeous morning view of the Taj Mahal, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday announced the wrap of the Agra schedule of his upcoming film 'Dasvi'. The 'Guru' star took to Instagram to share an enigmatic picture featuring one of the seven wonders of the world and gave a quirky twist to the announcement with reference to his 2005 Rani Mukerji co-starrer 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

The picture shared by the 'Dhoom' star sees a view of the Taj Mahal from the city. Bachchan shared that he woke up to this view in the morning as he posted a picture of the sun-kissed monument and the city with his fans. Alongside the picture, the 'Refugee' star wrote, "Not a bad view to wake up to every morning! Thank you Agra for being so beautiful. Till next time."

He used the hashtags "#tajmahal #wahtaj #dasvi #schedulewrap", and added a reference to Bunty Aur Babli by writing #No Bunty Didn't Try And Sell The Taj." And a winking and laughing with teary eyes emoticons. In the 2005 released hit romantic comedy, Abhishek essayed the role of Rakesh Trivedi who along with Rani Mukerji (Vimmi Saluja) teamed up to do cons and pranks, to make money. In one such prank, they sell out the Taj Mahal to one of the foreigners, who visit the country to explore its beauty.

In 'Dasvi' which is an upcoming project from the makers of 'Hindi Medium',' Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary. The hilarious social comedy also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. Tushar Jalota is making his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

'Dasvi' is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. The movie is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

