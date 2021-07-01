Left Menu

HM Amit Shah extends greetings to doctors, chartered accountants

Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society, he tweeted.In his greetings to chartered accountants, Shah said their expertise plays a vital role in nation-building.On CA Day, I extend my greetings to the entire CA fraternity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday greeted doctors on the occasion of National Doctor's Day and hailed their heroic efforts to serve humanity irrespective of the odds.

Shah also extended greetings to chartered accountants on the occasion of CA Day. ''Being a doctor is a pledge to serve mankind.On National Doctor's Day, we salute the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society,'' he tweeted.

In his greetings to chartered accountants, Shah said their expertise plays a vital role in nation-building.

''On CA Day, I extend my greetings to the entire CA fraternity. Chartered Accountants are an important pillar of our country's economic growth, their expertise and vast knowledge play a vital role in nation-building. May they continue to contribute with the same zeal and passion,'' he said in another tweet.

