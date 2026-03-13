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Amit Shah's 'Badlav Rally': Punjab's Turning Point

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Badlav Rally' in Moga is expected to ignite Punjab's largest call for change, reflecting the people's desires for progress and transparency. The event is a significant push against AAP's rule, signaling a new era under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moga | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:10 IST
Amit Shah's 'Badlav Rally': Punjab's Turning Point
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming 'Badlav Rally' in Moga promises to trigger a substantial transformation wave in Punjab, according to BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal.

Preparations have been finalized for the rally, which is seen as a pivotal moment representing the collective will of Punjab's populace seeking progress and transparent governance.

Set against the backdrop of an upcoming election, the rally emphasizes the BJP's ambition to address corruption and mismanagement, rallying support under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for a renewed era of political direction in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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