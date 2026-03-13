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Halilhodzic's Unlikely Return: The Canaries' Last Hope

At 73, Vahid Halilhodzic returns from retirement to manage his beloved club Nantes once more, aiming to save them from relegation. Despite initial hesitations, he couldn't resist the challenge. Known for his passion and history with the club, Halilhodzic is determined to make a difference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:14 IST
Halilhodzic's Unlikely Return: The Canaries' Last Hope
  • Country:
  • France

Vahid Halilhodzic, at the age of 73, emerges from retirement to tackle a formidable challenge: saving Nantes from relegation. Despite his initial hesitations, the allure of aiding his former club proved irresistible.

Nicknamed the 'Canaries' due to their bright yellow jerseys, Nantes boasts a storied legacy in French soccer. This season, however, the club finds itself struggling, precariously positioned near the bottom of the league. Owner Waldemar Kita turned to Halilhodzic for a much-needed boost.

Brimming with enthusiasm, Halilhodzic brings not just experience but a unique motivational style to revitalize the team. His commitment to Nantes is evident as he leads from the front, both on and off the pitch, nurturing hopes of a remarkable turnaround.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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