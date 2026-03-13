Halilhodzic's Unlikely Return: The Canaries' Last Hope

Vahid Halilhodzic, at the age of 73, emerges from retirement to tackle a formidable challenge: saving Nantes from relegation. Despite his initial hesitations, the allure of aiding his former club proved irresistible.

Nicknamed the 'Canaries' due to their bright yellow jerseys, Nantes boasts a storied legacy in French soccer. This season, however, the club finds itself struggling, precariously positioned near the bottom of the league. Owner Waldemar Kita turned to Halilhodzic for a much-needed boost.

Brimming with enthusiasm, Halilhodzic brings not just experience but a unique motivational style to revitalize the team. His commitment to Nantes is evident as he leads from the front, both on and off the pitch, nurturing hopes of a remarkable turnaround.

(With inputs from agencies.)