Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to headline Farhan Akhtar's next directorial

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced his next directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa, which will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.Billed as a road trip drama, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwanis Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.The 47-year-old filmmaker said he is looking forward to working on the film, which he announced on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai.Did someone say road trip

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 13:04 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to headline Farhan Akhtar's next directorial
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced his next directorial venture "Jee Le Zaraa", which will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

Billed as a road trip drama, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The 47-year-old filmmaker said he is looking forward to working on the film, which he announced on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut ''Dil Chahta Hai''.

"Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai' to do it. "#JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road," Farhan, who is returning to direction after over a decade following the release of his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Don 2", said.

The film is co-written by Zoya, Farhan, and Reema.

In the past, both siblings Farhan and Zoya have directed successful road trip films – "Dil Chahta Hai" (2001), and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" (2011).

"Jee Le Zaraa" is slated to be released in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021