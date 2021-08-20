'The Tainted Mirror' from Manipur wins best film award at Chalachitram Film Fest

Director Romi Meitei's ''The Tainted Mirror'' from Manipur won the grand jury award for the best film at the fifth edition of the Chalachitram National Film festival here.

''The Tainted Mirror'', which portrays the grip that consumerism has on the value system, was also awarded for the best short fiction, Festival Director Utpal Datta said on Friday. The Film Critics Circle of India Special Mention Award for Best Child Artiste was given to Yaikhomba for excellent portrayal of childhood emotion and complexity in ''The Tainted Mirror''.

Zachary Coffin was recognised in the best director category for his English film ''Deliverance''. Amogh Deshpande won the Film Critics Circle of India Special Mention Award for Best Cinematography for the film.

The Grand Jury Special Mention was awarded to Marathi film ''Bhet''. The fifth edition of the festival was virtual with films made public at the Chalachitram website from August 10. They will continue to be on display from another week, Datta said.

The 2021 edition had films in Hindi, English, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Assamese, and Manipuri. ''We've made the process as simple as possible. Anyone from anywhere in the world is able to watch films just by clicking on the links displayed on the official website'', he added, Festival Artistic Director Dalton said that as this is the golden jubilee year of the cinema of Manipur, the festival commemorated it with the screening of Aribam Shyam Sharma's ''Binodini: a Tribute'' and ''Imagi Ningthem''; Haobam Paban Kumar's ''The First Leap'' on the pioneer Manipuri film; and ''50 Years of Manipuri Cinema: a Glimpse''.

Additionally, Assamese filmmaker Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia’s magnum opus ''Kolaahal'' was screened from August 13 on the occasion of his death anniversary.

The Grand Jury comprised Adeep Tandon (chair), Akashaditya Lama, and Abha Khanna. Juries were set up by the House of Illusions, an indie film studio founded to encourage emerging filmmakers; and the Film Critics Circle of India (FCCI), a body of 50 notable film critics, essayists, academicians, scholars, and authors from all over India, Datta said.

