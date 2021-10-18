Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi's horror film 'Dybbuk - The Curse Is Real' teaser out

Makers of the horror-thriller 'Dybbuk - The Curse Is Real', which stars Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles, have launched an intriguing teaser of the upcoming film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 16:35 IST
Emraan Hashmi's horror film 'Dybbuk - The Curse Is Real' teaser out
Still from the teaser of 'Dybbuk - The Curse Is Real' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Makers of the horror-thriller 'Dybbuk - The Curse Is Real', which stars Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles, have launched an intriguing teaser of the upcoming film. Written and directed by Jay K, the Amazon Original film is the official remake of the 2017 Malayalam blockbuster - 'Ezra'.

Emraan Hashmi shared the mysterious teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote the caption, "A mysterious box, an ancient key. If you open this #Dybbuk do you know what will be set free?" The spooky teaser sees Nikita's character opening a Dybbuk box that has trouble written all over it. What follows next is a series of terrifying events that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

The film also features actor Manav Kaul in a prominent role. The movie is jointly produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series and the music is given by Clinton Cerejo.

The film marks the digital debut of Emraan Hashmi and is all set to release on October 29, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021