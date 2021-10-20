'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Abhishek Malik ties the knot with fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary
Actor Abhishek Malik, who has acted in the TV show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', is no more a bachelor as he recently got married to fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary.
- Country:
- India
Actor Abhishek Malik, who has acted in the TV show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', is no more a bachelor as he recently got married to fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek posted a string of images from his wedding day,
"Mr & Mrs Malik," he captioned the post. For the main day, the couple opted for nude shade ethnic wear. Abhishek wore a sherwani, and his wife donned a heavy lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse.
Abhishek also shared a few images from the pre-wedding functions. Netizens including members from the television industry sent their best wishes to the newlyweds.
"Congratulations," actor Arjit Taneja commented. "Congratulations. God bless," actor Ashita Dhawan wrote.
Abhishek and Suhani's wedding was held in Delhi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
