Left Menu

Jonathan Majors to lead bodybuilding drama 'Magazine Dreams'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-10-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 16:46 IST
Jonathan Majors to lead bodybuilding drama 'Magazine Dreams'
Jonathan Majors Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Jonathan Majors, the star of ''Lovecraft Country'' and ''Loki'', will headline a bodybuilding drama, titled ''Magazine Dreams''.

The movie hails from filmmaker Elijah Bynum, who earlier directed Timothee Chalamet-starrer ''Hot Summer Nights''.

Bynum is writing and directing the movie, which will see Majors play an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence.

Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy of ''Nightcrawler'' are producing the project.

Majors will also executive produce the project through his Tall Street Productions.

The actor currently star alongside Idris Elba in Netflix's Western ''The Harder They Fall''.

He will next star in Michael B Jordan-starrer ''Creed III'' and Marvel Studios film ''Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
4
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021