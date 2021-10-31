Violinist Prabhakar Jog dies

Noted violinist Prabhakar Jog died at his residence here in Maharashtra on Sunday due to age-related issues, sources close to his family said. He was 89. He had performed more than 80 solo programmes as part of 'Ganare Violin' shows in India and Dubai.

Jog, who worked as a musician and composer for more than six decades, had made significant contributions to the Marathi and Hindi film music.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled his demise. The music field has lost a true ''sadhak'', the CM said in a statement. At the age of 12, Jog started playing violin in music shows as he faced an 'earn and learn' situation following the unexpected death of his father. He later worked as an assistant to musician Sudhir Phadke (who was popular as Babuji). The songs in 'Geet Ramayana' series have the violin tunes of Jog. He accompanied Phadke for around 500 shows of 'Geet Ramayana'. In films, he got his first break as a violinist in the Marathi movie ''Shri Gurudevdatta''.

He was a recipient of many awards and honours, including the prestigious Gan Samragni Lata Mangeshkar Award for lifetime achievement in 2015. Jog's life and music journey has been summarised in his autobiography ''Swar Ale Juluni''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)