UP: 1.25 lakh pilgrims bathe in Yamuna on Yam Dwitiya festival

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Over one lakh pilgrims and local devotees took a dip at different ghats of Yamuna river at Yam Dwitiya festival on Saturday.

''At least 1.25 lakh pilgrims have taken a dip in the holy Yamuna at Vishram Ghat,'' Navneet Singh Chahal, District Magistrate, Mathura said.

To avoid congestion, pilgrims and locals also bathed at other ghats of Yamuna along with those in Gokul, Vrindavan and rural areas of the district.

There was no untoward incident reported owing to foolproof planning, the DM claimed.

After bathing in the river, pilgrims also paid their obeisance in Yamuna Yamraj temple located at the banks.

People from different parts of the country came in for the festival including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar.

If a brother and sister jointly take a dip in the holy river at Vishram Ghat, it is said to open the gates of salvation, a local priest said quoting a famous legend.

The boons, on the request of his sister the Yamuna, were granted by Yamraj as he was said to be pleased with her owing to the hospitality extended during to his visit on an auspicious day, the priest added.

