Left Menu

Yet another hooch tragedy suspected in Bihar, two dead in Muzaffarpur

Two persons have died in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar, a dry state where consumption of spurious liquor has claimed more than 40 lives in less than a fortnight.The latest casualties have taken place in Muzaffarpur district where two men died in a village under Kanti police station on Monday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.According to Muzaffarpur senior Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant, both the deceased were residents of Sirasiya village, where two others fell ill after consuming the liquor and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.The bodies have been taken for post mortem.

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 09-11-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:30 IST
Yet another hooch tragedy suspected in Bihar, two dead in Muzaffarpur
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have died in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar, a dry state where consumption of spurious liquor has claimed more than 40 lives in less than a fortnight.

The latest casualties have taken place in Muzaffarpur district where two men died in a village under Kanti police station on Monday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

According to Muzaffarpur senior Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant, both the deceased were residents of Sirasiya village, where two others fell ill after consuming the liquor and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

“The bodies have been taken for post mortem. We are recording the statements of bereaved family members as well as by those who have been hospitalized. Based on the statements we will be able to confirm whether liquor was consumed”, the SSP said.

The incident took place close to the Saraiya police station area where five people had died after consuming spurious liquor in the last week of October. This was followed by hooch tragedies in West Champaran, Gopalganj and Samastipur districts around Deepawali which together accounted for 40 deaths.

The Muzaffarpur SSP said, “We have launched a major crackdown on traders of spirit at Saraiya who have been suspected of manufacturing illicit liquor”.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government five and a half years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021