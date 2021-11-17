Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai share pictures from daughter Aaradhya's birthday party with adorable notes

Actor Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated their daughter Aaradhya's 10th birthday on Tuesday in the Maldives. The duo shared inside pictures from the intimate birthday party on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya posted three pictures from her daughter's birthday party and wrote, "My Angel Aaradhya's 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. YOU ARE MY LIFE... MY SOUL... I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY," adding a string of heart emoticons to it.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of his little angel on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says 'you make the world a better place.' We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight." Aaradhya, who turned 10 on Tuesday, was seen clad in a peach coloured princess frock.

The pictures received lakhs of likes and thousands of comments within a few hours of being posted on Instagram. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo who has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more, welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16 in 2011.

Meanwhile, speaking about the work fronts, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. As per viral reports and speculations, she might also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Gulab Jamun', co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek. On the other hand, 'The Big Bull' actor will next be seen in 'Bob Biswas', which is based on the fictional character of the same name that became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan's hit movie 'Kahaani'. He also has 'Dasvi' in his kitty. (ANI)

