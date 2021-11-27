Rob Lowe was summoned by National Security Advisor over 'West Wing' question

Left Menu

American actor Rob Lowe recently had some wild tales about his time working on 'The West Wing', including once being summoned to the office of the national security advisor for a question about the show.

27-11-2021
American actor Rob Lowe recently had some wild tales about his time working on 'The West Wing', including once being summoned to the office of the national security advisor for a question about the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film and TV icon was a recent guest on the popular YouTube series 'Hot Ones' where he was asked about the rumour concerning then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright once crashing 'The West Wing' set.

To this, Lowe, who played fan-favorite Sam Seaborn on the Aaron Sorkin series, gave the affirmative. "Madeleine Albright absolutely came to the set, very very late. We were shooting at the [John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts]. She wanted to meet everybody," Lowe told host Sean Evans, adding they were all shocked, but of course agreeable to the request.

And then Lowe one-upped himself with the national security advisor story. "I was in the White House with Bill Clinton and was summoned to the national security [advisor's] office, who was a really gnarly, tough, bare-knuckle dude named Sandy Berger," the actor explained. Snapping his fingers, Lowe said Berger told him "Sit down."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lowe added, "And I'm thinking, 'Oh, I'm f----d. This had got to be about my taxes.' And he was like, 'Why isn't there a national security advisor on your show?' And I was like, 'This is what this guy's thinking about in the middle of the day?'" (ANI)

