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Uttarakhand IPS Officers Challenge Lower Rank Deputation in Central Forces

Two senior IPS officers from Uttarakhand have filed a petition against their deputation to lower-ranked posts in central forces, despite not consenting to such transfers. The court has sought the government's response, questioning the adherence to service rules and the legitimacy of the state's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:46 IST
Uttarakhand IPS Officers Challenge Lower Rank Deputation in Central Forces
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Two senior IPS officers from the Uttarakhand cadre are contesting their deputation to roles considered beneath their rank in central forces by filing a petition in the high court. The officers claim that the move contravenes service rules and was made without their consent.

The petition details how the Union Home Ministry appointed Garg and Joshi—2005 and 2006 batch officers, respectively—as deputy inspector generals in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Border Security Force. Both officers currently hold inspector general positions in Uttarakhand Police.

During a hearing, counsel for the state government argued that the officers could have taken their grievances to the Central Administrative Tribunal. The petitioners' counsel opposed, stating the Uttarakhand High Court was the more appropriate venue as the deputation proposal originated from the state government. The court has ordered the state to file a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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