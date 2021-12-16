Ishaan Khatter's 'Pippa' to release in December 2022

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 10:37 IST
Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ishaan Khatter-starrer ''Pippa'' will make its debut in theatres on December 9, 2022, the makers announced on Thursday. Backed by producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon of ''Airlift'' fame.

''Pippa'' is billed as a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (Khatter), a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

As the country commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war on Thursday, Screwvala's RSVP and Kapur's Roy Kapur Films shared the release date of upcoming film on social media. ''On the 50th anniversary of #VijayDiwas, we salute the bravery of the Indian soldiers who fought to liberate Bangladesh #1971 #PIPPA releasing in cinemas on 9th Dec 2022,'' a tweet by RSVP read.

The same tweet was shared by Roy Kapur Films on their official Twitter handle.

The film is based on Brigadier Mehta's book ''The Burning Chaffees''. Its title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as ''Pippa''.

The movie also features actors Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

