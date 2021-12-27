Left Menu

Dharmendra on Salman Khan: Had called him up after snake bite, was worried

The actor was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged on Sunday morning.When a fan requested Dharmendra to wish the actor, who turned 56 on Monday, the veteran said his prayers are always with him.The 86-year-old actor, who is a close family friend of the Khan family, tweeted, Malik, Salman is like a son to me.

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Monday said he had called Salman Khan after he heard that the actor was bitten by a snake and was relieved to find that the superstar was ''fit and fine''.

Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in the adjoining Raigad district. The actor was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged on Sunday morning.

When a fan requested Dharmendra to wish the actor, who turned 56 on Monday, the veteran said his prayers are always with him.

The 86-year-old actor, who is a close family friend of the Khan family, tweeted, ''Malik, Salman is like a son to me. He too has great love and respect for me. I always pray on his birthday and wish him the best. I got worried and called him after the news of a snake bite. He is fit and fine.'' Dharmendra also shared a picture with Salman Khan and wrote, ''Long live''.

Post his discharge from the hospital, Salman Khan was back to his farmhouse, where he interacted with the media.

The actor said the snake--which had entered one of the rooms of the farmhouse--bit him thrice, after he tried to rescue it.

Salman said he also spoke to his worried father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, after the incident and assured him that both ''Tiger and snake'' were doing fine, referring to his character of Tiger, a spy in the blockbuster films ''Ek Tha Tiger'' and ''Tiger Zinda Hai''.

