UK minister concerned RT may try to spread disinformation - Times reporter

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:54 IST
Nadine Dorries Image Credit: Twitter(@NadineDorries)
Britain's culture minister has asked the media regulator to take action against Russia's RT television channel because of concerns that it might spread disinformation, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"I have concerns that broadcasters such as RT, whom Ofcom have found to have repeatedly breached the Broadcasting Code in the past, will also look to spread harmful disinformation about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine," Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said in a letter to Ofcom, a copy of which was posted online.

