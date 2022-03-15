You won't become jaded as an actor if you keep an open mind: Ayub Khan

Actor Ayub Khan says he likes to approach his projects without any preconceived notions and credits having an ''open mind'' as one of the reasons for constantly evolving as a performer.

Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with 1992's ''Mashooq'', went on to star in films like ''Mrityudand'', ''Dil Chahta Hai'', ''Gangaajal'', and ''Apharan'', among others.

Now for over two decades, Khan has been a prominent name on television featuring on popular shows like ''Uttaran'', ''Ek Hasina Thi'' and Rubina Dilaik-headlined ''Shakti''.

The actor said he has managed to do varied roles because he never approached a show with set expectations.

''Once you see the maker's excitement, you imbibe it and then it becomes easier to be excited about a project. If you carry your mindset to a project, you might feel disappointed. That is what I try to keep away from.

''To have an open mind makes me more receptive and not be stuck. It makes me be more receptive to different ideas, processes and that in turn helps me come up with different shades as an actor. It has definitely helped me evolve,'' the 53-year-old actor told PTI.

Khan, son of veteran actors Nasir Khan and Begum Para, and nephew of screen icon Dilip Kumar, said having an open mind about the characters he has been offered helps him to find nuances in parts which he might have even played before.

Those nuances, Khan said, end up making a world of a difference to a performance.

''When someone approaches me to play the hero's father, who is a businessman, of course, one has played the successful businessman numerous times, but then you try and look for nuances that they are looking at. Those nuances make all the difference, they can inspire you so much. I've learnt that the more you keep an open mind, the less jaded you will be.

''The more you try and not have fixed mindsets, the less you'll be disappointed. But it's not an easy exercise, because over the years you build up a lot of knowledge, know-how and sometimes that tends to overpower your senses. But you have to make an effort to break those barriers down,'' he added.

The actor is currently seen on Colors TV's latest show ''Spy Bahu'', which features Sana Sayyad as an agent on a mission to uncover a suspected terrorist, played by Sehban Azim, but ends up falling in love with him.

From showcasing class divide with a rooted family drama in ''Uttaran'', where he played Jogi Thakur, to ''Shakti'', on which he featured as a father of a transwoman, Khan said the channel has always offered him shows that ''challenged'' the trends.

''These concepts were challenging for that part of time as these storylines weren't attempted for TV. Similarly for this one, I didn't see any daily show that addressed spy drama. It felt like an interesting story to be a part of,'' he added.

On ''Spy Bahu'', Khan plays Arun Nanda, a well-to-do businessman, who deals in arms.

''But because he deals in arms, there is a doubt that someone from his family is involved in terrorists activities. I was quite surprised when the part came my way, because it's a truly refreshing role for me. I'm extremely interested and excited to see how the audience receives it,'' he added.

The actor said he is grateful that even after two decades of working in the industry, he still finds parts that push him as an actor.

''I have played very conventional roles and to break away from that sometimes bothers me because I don't know if I'd be able to justify it. It's important to think out of the box but sometimes even that gets difficult. The competition is also quite strong.

''There are far more talented, better looking actors than me. It's a challenge to get interesting projects but I call it a blessing that people have faith in me and offer me such roles,'' he added.

