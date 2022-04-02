Left Menu

Will Smith resigns from Hollywood film academy over Chris Rock slap -Variety

Actor Will Smith has resigned from Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after he slapped presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony, Variety reported on Friday, citing a statement from the actor.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 04:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 04:35 IST
Actor Will Smith has resigned from Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after he slapped presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony, Variety reported on Friday, citing a statement from the actor. "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work," Smith's statement said.

"So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," the statement added.

