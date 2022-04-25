Left Menu

ZEE5 sets premiere date for 'The Kashmir Files'

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.The film stars veteran actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty as well as Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 14:04 IST
''The Kashmir Files'' will have its digital premiere on May 13, streaming platform ZEE5 announced on Tuesday. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The film stars veteran actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty as well as Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles. '''The Kashmir Files' is a depiction of an incident that happened with our people, years ago and is still not known to so many... The film received appreciation from all over the nation and now for those who couldn’t watch it on the big screen, The Kashmir Files will be available on ZEE5 across the world,'' Kher said in a statement.

''The Kashmir Files'' will be available in India and many other countries in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

