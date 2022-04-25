Left Menu

English translation of Sahitya Akademi winner 'Rohzin' to release next month

The English translation of Sahitya Akademi Award-winning Urdu novel Rohzin will hit the stands on May 16, announced publishing house Penguin Random House India PRHI on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:19 IST
English translation of Sahitya Akademi winner 'Rohzin' to release next month
  • Country:
  • India

The English translation of Sahitya Akademi Award-winning Urdu novel ''Rohzin'' will hit the stands on May 16, announced publishing house Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Monday. The book, translated into English by Sabika Abbas Naqvi, has been previously translated into German and Hindi. It is written by contemporary Indian novelist Rahman Abbas.

The novel's protagonist, Asrar, comes to Mumbai, and through his eyes the author describes the hitherto-unknown aspects of Mumbai -- unseen colours and secrets of the city's underbelly. It is also the story of two lovers Asrar and Hina, which begins abruptly and ends tragically. '''Rohzin' was published on February 14, 2016 at Jashn-e-Rekhta. And since that day, it has been widely discussed. Every reader has his own interpretation of the book. The translation of 'Rohzin' into English has taken almost two years, and Sabika Abbas Naqvi has done her best,'' Abbas, who won India's highest literary honour Sahitya Akademi Award in 2018 for 'Rohzin', told PTI. ''... The life and experiences of a reader illuminate the hidden secrets in the text, and the narrative of 'Rohzin' has many such aspects for a reader to illuminate. I expect that the novel will get a good response from English readers as it has already got from Urdu and German readers,'' he added.

The novel's German translation was discussed in Switzerland as part of 'The Days of Indian Literature' festival in February 2018, and in May-June 2018. It has also received the prestigious Litprom grant managed by the Switzerland and German governments.

According to the publishers, the arc of the novel studies various aspects of human emotions, especially ''love, longing and sexuality as sublime expressions''. '''Rohzin' dwells on the plane of an imagination that takes readers on a unique journey across the city of Mumbai, a highly intriguing character in its own right,'' it said in a statement.

Abbas's previously authored books include ''Nakhlistan Ki Talash'' (The Search of an Oasis), ''Ek Mamnua Muhabbat Ki Kahani'' (A Forbidden Love Story), ''Khuda Ke Saaye Mein Ankh Micholi'' (Hide and Seek in the Shadow of God, 2011) and ''Zindeeq'' (Heretic).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022