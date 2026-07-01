Nigerian Creator Agu Stanley Joins Prime Video's 'Alliance' as Wild Card

Nigerian content creator Agu Stanley is set to make waves as he joins the new reality show 'Alliance' on Prime Video as a wild card contestant. This revelation was shared with ANI by a close source. Stanley, who has a significant following among Indian audiences, will bring his unique brand of humor and observations to the show.

The creator, who recently appeared in Anurag Kashyap's film 'Bandar', is known for his sharp commentary on everyday Indian life and his fluent Hindi. 'Alliance', hosted by actor Kunal Khemu, began streaming on June 26 and features a diverse range of participants including Ravi Kishan, Rivva Kishan, and Daisy Shah.

The show delves into high-stakes psychological warfare and strategic manipulation. Recently, actor-politician Ravi Kishan exited the competition, citing professional commitments. Meanwhile, actor-producer Sohail Khan is rumored to join soon, adding further intrigue to the dynamic mix of the show's cast.