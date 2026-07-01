Sabalenka's Dramatic Wimbledon Comeback: A Test of Grit and Determination

Aryna Sabalenkas Lovehate Relationship With Wimbledons Slick Turf Was Once Again On Display Before Her Survival Instincts Kicked In As The Belarusian Subdued American Mccartney Kessler In The Second Round On Wednesday The World Number One Definitely Loved The Way The First Set Went But By The Time Kessler Had Stormed To A Lead In The Second

Aryna Sabalenka once again showcased her complex relationship with the grass courts of Wimbledon, triumphing over American McCartney Kessler with a 6-1, 7-6(9) victory in the second round on Wednesday.

Sabalenka smoothly took the first set but faced challenges in the second, as Kessler led 5-2, pushing Sabalenka to express her frustration. Kessler had multiple set points at 5-3 and during the tiebreak, threatening to extend the match into a third set.

However, Sabalenka's experience and powerful shots prevailed, allowing her to secure the win after one hour and 39 minutes. "I'm super happy to pass the test," Sabalenka expressed, readying herself for the next match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko.