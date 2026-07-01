Tamil Nadu Alliance Unites: A New Political Dawn

Tamil Nadu's political landscape shifts as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Congress form a new alliance. The coalition leaders discussed plans for a coordination committee, common agenda, and alliance name. The Congress parted from DMK, highlighting rifts within the INDIA bloc while securing new support from regional allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:52 IST
Tamil Nadu Alliance Unites: A New Political Dawn
Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is witnessing a significant shift as the newly formed alliance led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Congress sets its course. On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore revealed that discussions among coalition partners have paved the way for a coordination committee, a common minimum agenda, and a cohesive name for the alliance.

Addressing media at a joint press conference, Tagore emphasized the promising commencement with a successful inaugural meeting of the TVK-led alliance, which includes Congress, VCK, IUML, and MDMK. He hinted at potential future integration of the TVK within the broader INDIA bloc, stating that representatives with MPs will eventually join.

This political alliance comes in the wake of Congress's departure from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), citing discord. Meanwhile, the strengthening of TVK with extended support from VCK, IUML, Left parties, and now MDMK, signals a strategic shift in Tamil Nadu’s political alignments. Simultaneously, a controversy brews with the arrest of three individuals for allegedly attempting to persuade TVK MLAs through political horse-trading.

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