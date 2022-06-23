Janhvi Kapoor shares cool hues in her recent social media post

Left Menu

'Dhadak' actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took to social media, spreading cool hues, looking like a breath of fresh air.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2022 06:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 06:54 IST
Janhvi Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Dhadak' actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took to social media, spreading cool hues, looking like a breath of fresh air. Janhvi donned an indigo-hued traditional attire having significant white prints having the same coloured jacket and a pair of sharara pants. She struck a gorgeous pose with both hands on the wall, staring right into the camera, looking quite stunning.

Janhvi must have definitely won hearts in the second picture, giving her signature bold expressions. She could be seen sporting a pair of small-pearl earrings and wore a shade of brownish-red lipstick. The actor's big and beautiful eyes with long lashes stood out in the picture. In the third image, Janhvi's curly hair seemed to be flying in the air, creating a perfect filmy scene. Her subtle smile and appealing expressions enhanced her look further.

Janhvi was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' where she essayed the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. She received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance. Meanwhile, on the film front, Janhvi is shooting for 'Bawaal', which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The drama film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. It will be the first collaboration between Janhvi and Varun. She is also working on the movie 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

'Good Luck Jerry' has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Speaking of Janhvi's film 'Good Luck Jerry', it is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 29. The film, set in Punjab has been produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. (ANI)

